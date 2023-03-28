43,850 Shares in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in United Community Banks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in United Community Banks by 1.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in United Community Banks by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in United Community Banks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 76,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in United Community Banks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UCBI has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on United Community Banks from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on United Community Banks from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Community Banks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

United Community Banks Price Performance

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.98. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.10.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.50 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 11.37%. On average, analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Featured Articles

