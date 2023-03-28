4,679 Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Waters by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 75.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.00.

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $302.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.14. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.85 million. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

