4,997 Shares in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTLGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 129,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the first quarter worth about $397,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 23,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA ALTL opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $912.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day moving average is $39.30.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

