600 Shares in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Bought by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 24.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,883,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,002,000 after buying an additional 571,194 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the third quarter worth $47,637,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 111.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 488,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,425,000 after purchasing an additional 257,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,946,000 after purchasing an additional 237,377 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the third quarter worth $8,043,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.33.

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $113.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.22. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $122.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $795.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,432.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,177.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.