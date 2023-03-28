62,380 Shares in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,380 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 355.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 847.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.63.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $219.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.39 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 50.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Harrison acquired 23,500 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $507,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,202.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

