6,762 Shares in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDS. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDS stock opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.65. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. This is a positive change from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Woodside Energy Group in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

