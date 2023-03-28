69,374 Shares in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 258.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CNA Financial by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNA opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. CNA Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $50.33.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

