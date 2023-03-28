7,739 Shares in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in STERIS by 8.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in STERIS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in STERIS by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 0.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in STERIS by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STE shares. TheStreet cut STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.83.

STE opened at $186.32 on Tuesday. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $255.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.37 and a 200 day moving average of $184.41.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -648.25%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

