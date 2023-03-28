89,253 Shares in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 89,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $460,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 30,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 601,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.05.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $15.45. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.68 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

Recommended Stories

