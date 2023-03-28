9,027 Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,299.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $135,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,830.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,299.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,462 shares of company stock worth $379,401. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

MAA stock opened at $143.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.87 and its 200 day moving average is $158.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.68 and a 1-year high of $217.64.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 102.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

