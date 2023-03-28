98,597 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 98,597 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,550,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $877,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,810 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 28,118,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,592 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,870,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,067,000 after purchasing an additional 393,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,764 shares in the company, valued at $573,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $10,625,744.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,111.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,764 shares in the company, valued at $573,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 799,621 shares of company stock worth $12,178,761 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 5.5 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPE. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.77.

HPE opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

