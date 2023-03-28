AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in AAON during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in AAON by 7.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in AAON by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in AAON by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of AAON by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Stock Up 1.7 %

AAON stock opened at $92.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $94.45. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.45.

AAON Cuts Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. AAON had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAON. StockNews.com began coverage on AAON in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AAON from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Insider Activity at AAON

In other AAON news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield purchased 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.30 per share, for a total transaction of $46,078.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $814,505.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield bought 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.30 per share, for a total transaction of $46,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $814,505.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $521,929.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at $370,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.