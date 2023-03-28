AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in AAON during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in AAON by 7.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in AAON by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in AAON by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of AAON by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.
AAON stock opened at $92.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $94.45. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.45.
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.97%.
Several brokerages have weighed in on AAON. StockNews.com began coverage on AAON in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AAON from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.
In other AAON news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield purchased 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.30 per share, for a total transaction of $46,078.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $814,505.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield bought 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.30 per share, for a total transaction of $46,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $814,505.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $521,929.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at $370,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.
AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.
