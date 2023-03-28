abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) by 143.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2,106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIVR opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.73. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $25.17.

About abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

