Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Walter Public Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 199,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,263,000 after acquiring an additional 45,478 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.57.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $84.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $85.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

