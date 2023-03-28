Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,445 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 259.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 72.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 132.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $94.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.78 and a 200-day moving average of $88.20. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $101.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.43.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

