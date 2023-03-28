AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 209 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $391,652,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,430,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,343 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 1,795.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $338,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,889,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG GP A LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $244,586,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.62.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $148.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.84. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.09 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $8.70. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.35%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

