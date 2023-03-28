AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires Shares of 572 Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 646.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWL opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $66.68 and a one year high of $82.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.59.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

