AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 497.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $284.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $308.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.20. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.15 and a 1 year high of $375.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total value of $1,579,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,387,640.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.