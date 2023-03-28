AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 280.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 50.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pure Storage by 15.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Pure Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 3.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Pure Storage to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.68.

Insider Activity

Pure Storage Price Performance

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,715,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,011,286.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 114.19, a P/E/G ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.15. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $36.71.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 2.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pure Storage

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.