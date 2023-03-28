AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 442.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,725,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,156,158,000 after purchasing an additional 115,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,950,601,000 after acquiring an additional 58,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in ANSYS by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $755,562,000 after acquiring an additional 38,605 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in ANSYS by 9,241.9% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,302,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,565 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in ANSYS by 20.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,297,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,795,000 after acquiring an additional 224,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total transaction of $1,187,877.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $316.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $285.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.03. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $328.94.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.27.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.