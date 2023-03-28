AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in BILL were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pelion Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BILL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,455,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in BILL by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,399 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in BILL by 17,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 386,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,164,000 after purchasing an additional 384,341 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in BILL by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,187,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,176,000 after purchasing an additional 341,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BILL by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after purchasing an additional 324,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $558,804.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,303. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of BILL from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of BILL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.29.

NYSE:BILL opened at $70.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.61. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.30 and a 1-year high of $244.89.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.59 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

