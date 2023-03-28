AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,030,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,836,444,000 after acquiring an additional 422,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after acquiring an additional 527,261 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,415,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,219,000 after purchasing an additional 105,241 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after acquiring an additional 533,372 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Atmos Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,965,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,359,000 after acquiring an additional 81,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $110.25 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,464,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,807,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.88.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Featured Stories

