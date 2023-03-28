AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in Microchip Technology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 2.4 %

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology stock opened at $77.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $87.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.358 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

