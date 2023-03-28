AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 122 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 87.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 53,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE EL opened at $241.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.85, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.00. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $289.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.48.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. TheStreet lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Societe Generale raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at $33,300,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120 in the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

