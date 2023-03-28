AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 164 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 226.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $156.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.97. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $1,057,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $1,057,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,086 shares of company stock worth $3,860,436 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.50.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

