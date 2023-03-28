AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 61 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Veeva Systems by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,035,000 after acquiring an additional 119,298 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Veeva Systems by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,393,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,805,000 after acquiring an additional 563,361 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,527,000 after buying an additional 951,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,911,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,999,000 after buying an additional 20,039 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $1,207,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,142.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $1,207,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,142.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,224 shares of company stock worth $16,003,460 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $177.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.98, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.38 and a 200-day moving average of $170.22. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $232.26.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. UBS Group cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Guggenheim downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.39.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

