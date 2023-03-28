AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,533,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000.

Shares of BATS:PNOV opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $821.50 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average is $30.34.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

