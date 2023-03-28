AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 13,628 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 131,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 14,197 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 127,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 32,943 shares in the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kyndryl Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 25.39% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna began coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

About Kyndryl

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

