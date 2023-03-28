AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $41,000 Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $37,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $140,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

ZBH opened at $126.00 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $135.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.59.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.13.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

