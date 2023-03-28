AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $45,000 Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DTE opened at $105.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.11 and a 200-day moving average of $114.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $140.23.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DTE. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.56.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

