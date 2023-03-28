AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $46,000 Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Shares of CNI opened at $114.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.5906 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.11%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

