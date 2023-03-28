AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $48,000 Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 21,511 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.95.

In other Devon Energy news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DVN opened at $48.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.09. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.77%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

