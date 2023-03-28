AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $53,000 Holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 66,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 4,387.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Financials ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $67.16 on Tuesday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $59.97 and a 1 year high of $82.39. The stock has a market cap of $557.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.14.

iShares Global Financials ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.