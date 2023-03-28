AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $55,000 Stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MGE Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,088,000 after buying an additional 17,740 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in MGE Energy by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in MGE Energy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $675,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGE Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $76.57 on Tuesday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $86.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.78.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

MGEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MGE Energy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee bought 1,146 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $80,437.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,007.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy

(Get Rating)

MGE Energy, Inc engages in the provision of natural gases and electric services. It operates though the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment involves generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.