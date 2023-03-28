AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $59,000 Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 61.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 291.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.08.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPG opened at $103.30 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $138.65. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.47.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.43%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

