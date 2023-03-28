AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $62,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 146,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 3,931.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 511.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $506,000.

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $28.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.92.

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

