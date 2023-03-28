AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $79,000 Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Entergy were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Entergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Entergy by 20.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Entergy by 52.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Entergy by 37.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Entergy Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on ETR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.07.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $104.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $94.94 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.87 and its 200 day moving average is $108.58.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 79.41%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

