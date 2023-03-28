AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $81,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,339 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $40.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average of $43.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.86. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $49.61.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

