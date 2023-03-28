AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $92,000 Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 5,124.6% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,607,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,398,000 after buying an additional 5,500,315 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,098,609,000 after buying an additional 313,115 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,458,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 84.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 633,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,871,000 after buying an additional 289,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 253.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 297,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,361,000 after buying an additional 213,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AFG stock opened at $118.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.84. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.85 and a 12 month high of $152.29.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $740,070.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AFG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.75.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

