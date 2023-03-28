AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 9,791 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after buying an additional 125,295 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $88.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $96.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.96%.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

