AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,097 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDB. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

HDFC Bank stock opened at $64.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $119.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

