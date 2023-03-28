AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 133,026.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 274,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,075,000 after buying an additional 274,034 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,806,000 after buying an additional 263,247 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 685.9% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 243,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,492,000 after buying an additional 212,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 38.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 689,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,586,000 after buying an additional 189,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $126.03 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $138.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.87 and a 200 day moving average of $129.15.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

