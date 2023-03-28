AdvisorNet Financial Inc Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:AAPD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:AAPD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.19% of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPD. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $410,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $952,000.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AAPD stock opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average of $27.42. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $31.59.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

