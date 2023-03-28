AdvisorNet Financial Inc Makes New Investment in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Haleon in the fourth quarter worth about $1,116,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in Haleon in the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Haleon in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLN. Investec began coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.42) to GBX 364 ($4.47) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Haleon Stock Performance

Haleon Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.22. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

