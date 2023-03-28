AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases New Shares in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Artesian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Artesian Resources by 5,178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Artesian Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Artesian Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.
Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.
