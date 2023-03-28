AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 741.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 489.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $12.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on LUMN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

