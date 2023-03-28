AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Equinix were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Equinix by 11.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,400,000 after purchasing an additional 630,477 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Equinix in the third quarter worth about $193,420,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Equinix by 38.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 641,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,650,000 after purchasing an additional 178,600 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the third quarter worth about $99,390,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Equinix in the third quarter worth about $76,678,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.72, for a total transaction of $2,142,775.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,631 shares in the company, valued at $15,287,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.72, for a total transaction of $2,142,775.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,287,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.34, for a total value of $792,967.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,001,839.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,971 shares of company stock worth $14,666,488. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equinix Stock Up 0.9 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $780.94.

Shares of EQIX opened at $687.62 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $776.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.53, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $706.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $654.46.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.60%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

