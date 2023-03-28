AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $73.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.83 and its 200-day moving average is $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $100.93.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 58.51%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 7,181 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $559,758.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,341.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,274 shares of company stock valued at $4,074,758 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Stories

