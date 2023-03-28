AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 146.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 42.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $90.28 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.95.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $3.4694 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.61%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

