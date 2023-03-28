AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 10,829 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 93.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,829 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 48,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

CHRW opened at $96.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.60 and a 1-year high of $121.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHRW shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

